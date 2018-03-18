Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Records four steals in narrow loss
Fox totaled 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to Utah.
Fox's efficiency continued its roller-coaster ride, as he went just 4-of-13 from the field on his way to 11 points. Poor shooting aside, he was able to tie his season-high with four steals. As with many rookies, he is going to have his inconsistencies but seems to be locked into regular minutes and should be owned in most formats at this stage.
