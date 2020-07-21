Fox (ankle) was able to go through parts of practice Tuesday, the Sacramento Bee reports.

While the point guard is yet to be fully cleared, Fox's left ankle continues to improve since he initially sprained it on July 15. He was able to go through conditioning and non-contact drills Tuesday, so Fox appears well on his way to returning to full strength before the start of seeding games on July 31. "He did more today than he's done any day prior," Walton said of Fox. "He looked good. He was getting up and down. We're still not doing any contact, but he definitely is making some good progress. I would expect him back with us soon."