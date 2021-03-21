Fox registered 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 loss to the Sixers.
After a 29-point performance against the Celtics, Fox returned to earth with a tepid shooting night. Fox was actually posting some of his best numbers of the season leading into Saturday's game, including monster 32-point showings against the Hawks and Trail Blazers. Fox is on pace to post career numbers in minutes, points, assists and field-goal percentage this season.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 29 in win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Strong line despite shooting slump•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 32 in 40 minutes•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills box score Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 32 points, 12 dimes in loss•