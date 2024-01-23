Fox ended Monday's 122-107 win over Atlanta with 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes.
Fox was showing signs of fatigue after giving all he could during a four-game skid. The elite point guard couldn't find the bottom of the basket and went 0-for-5 beyond the arc, a rare occurrence for the proficient shooter. Fox is not immune to an occasional bad result, and Harrison Barnes was effective in picking up the slack this time around.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Goes for 33 points in epic loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leading scorer in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Struggles mightily in blowout•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Big effort falls short•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 24 points Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Continues hot shooting in win•