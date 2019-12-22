Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rejoins starting five
Fox is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Memphis, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Fox came off the bench his first two games back from the ankle sprain, but he's back in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest. The 22-year-old played 24 minutes during the front end of the back-to-back Friday against the Pacers, and he should be okay to at least play a similar workload against the Grizzlies.
