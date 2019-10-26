Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Remains game-time decision
Fox (hip) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Jazz, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox suffered the hip injury during Friday's loss to Portland and was listed as questionable earlier Saturday, and there's no additional clarity on his status less than two hours before opening tip. Cory Joseph will enter the starting lineup should Fox ultimately be unable to play.
