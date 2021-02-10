Fox tallied 34 points (13-30 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists in a loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Fox couldn't carry Sacramento to a victory against one of the league's top teams, but he helped them hang around with another big scoring effort. The fourth-year guard averaged a respectable 20.6 points per game through his first 17 contests this season, but he has ramped that up to 30.3 points per game over his past seven appearances. Impressively, he has not sacrificed lofty assist totals for the higher scoring; Fox has averaged 7.9 dimes over the seven-game span and has three contests with double-digit assists over that stretch.