Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Remains productive in win
Fox turned in 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in the Kings' 104-99 win over the Spurs on Monday.
Fox checked in as the leading scorer on the first unit and turned in the second-highest tally for the night on the Kings behind that of Bogdan Bogdanovic. The second-year guard continues to be highly efficient offensively on the majority of nights, with Monday's stellar 77.8 percent success rate from the floor -- which included a 75.0 percent figure from three-point range -- bringing his overall shooting percentage to 54.7 percent over the first six games of November. The elite-level accuracy has helped Fox increase his scoring average over seven points (11.6 to 18.7) over that of his rookie season.
