Fox tallied 36 points (15-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in Saturday's 100-98 win over the Kings.

Fox once again led Sacramento in scoring in the contest, though it was his deep inbounds pass to Harrison Barnes that led to a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Sacramento its fourth straight win. During that stretch, Fox has been red hot, averaging 36.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting a remarkable 64 percent from the field.