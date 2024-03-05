Fox chipped in 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.

After missing two games, Fox's knee felt good enough to give it a go, but the Kings fell short despite an admirable effort from their star point guard. Fox shot 50 percent on the evening but turned the ball over five times and probably needs another game to test his knee. He'll face the Lakers on Wednesday in what should be a very watchable battle opposite D'Angelo Russell.