Fox boomed for 32 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-114 victory over the Lakers.

Fox has notched 28-plus points of three of his last four contests. Friday marked his most efficient contest of the season, as well as his second double-double. Another good matchup awaits against a reeling Warriors' defense Sunday.