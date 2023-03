Fox (hamstring) ended with 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Fox took a seat for the Kings' previous game, which was the second half of a back-to-back set, but he was back in action Monday and submitted his usual all-around production. Across 12 March appearances, the lefty point guard has averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.