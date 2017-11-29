Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rough shooting night in loss
Fox offered just four points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 loss to the Bucks.
The rookie has been logging starts at point guard, but his last three games have been particularly underwhelming due to a shot that's gone cold. Fox has posted three straight single-digit scoring efforts, shooting just 26.9 percent (7-for-26) over that span. That follows a separate three-game stretch where he averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals, a caliber of production Fox will need to revert to if he's to keep a hold on his spot in the starting five.
