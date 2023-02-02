Fox has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers due to personal reasons.

Fox has been a well-rounded contributor recently, averaging 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over 16 appearances since the start of the calendar year. However, he'll be unavailable for the first time since Dec. 11 due to personal reasons. Whether he'll be available Sunday against the Pelicans remains to be seen, but Davion Mitchell will likely see increased playing time against Indiana.