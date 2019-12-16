Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Ruled out Sunday
Fox (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Golden State, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
As expected, Fox will miss a 16th-straight game as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. His next opportunity to return comes Tuesday against Charlotte.
