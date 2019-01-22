Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Ruled out Tuesday
Fox (toe) is out Tuesday against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox is "resting and recharging" after Monday's loss to Brooklyn, and he'll sit out Tuesday's matchup. In his stead, Yogi Ferrell and Frank Mason should see extended run at point guard.
