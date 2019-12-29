Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Says he'll go
Fox (back) told reporters that he will play Sunday against Denver, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox was initially deemed questionable, then a game-time decision, and now it appears he'll make his return after sitting out Saturday's game against Phoenix. Expect Fox to move back in the starting lineup, likely sending Cory Joseph to the bench.
