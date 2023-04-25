Fox, who's officially listed as doubtful with a broken index finger on his left hand, said Tuesday that he'll "most likely" play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox went through a non-contact practice Tuesday while wearing a splint to protect his broken finger, and he appears to have felt fine during the session. The point guard added that if he suffered a similar injury during the regular season he likely would've sat out for a week or two, but given the playoff implications, he's going to give it a go, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.