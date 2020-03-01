Fox (abdomen) said that he'll play in Sunday's game against the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fox was initially deemed a game-time call, but with about an hour until tip, the point guard told the media that he will, in fact, play through an abdominal injury. Fox missed Thursday's game against OKC, but he was back in the lineup Friday in Memphis, finishing with 25 points, five assists and two steals in 104-101 victory.