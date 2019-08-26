Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Says he's 'completely healthy'
Fox clarified Monday that he's completely healthy after leaving Team USA prior to the FIBA World Cup, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Sacramento reports.
Fox leaving a USA team that had already suffered several high-profile departures came as a bit of a surprise, and the third-year guard continues to remain coy about his reasoning for the decision. "That's for me to know," Fox told a TMZ camera in Los Angeles. "I'm completely healthy." Read into that what you will, but the good news for Kings fans -- and fantasy owners -- is that Fox left Team USA on his own terms and not because of an injury.
