Fox contributed 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes during the Kings' 106-102 preseason win over the Suns on Monday.

The 2017 first-round pick got his exhibition slate off to a solid start with Monday's effort, particularly with respect to his shot. Fox drained only 41.2 percent of his 10.9 attempts per contest last season, so improved offensive efficiency is undoubtedly a focus for him coming into his sophomore campaign. An experienced backup in Yogi Ferrell -- who exploded for a game-high 26 points in Monday's contest -- looms behind him on the depth chart, so Fox will need to remain consistent and productive to avoid losing minutes.