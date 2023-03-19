Fox recorded 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 132-118 victory over the Wizards.
Fox didn't have his best game Saturday and struggled badly from the field, but he still posted a decent stat line across the board and ended just three assists away from recording a double-double. He's averaging 24.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game across eight March appearances.
