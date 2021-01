Fox posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and three assists across 23 minutes in Friday's loss against the Clippers.

The Kings lost by 39 points against the Clippers and, with the game being a blowout early on, Fox wasn't risked -- this was his lowest minute tally of the season if excluding the Jan. 6 against the Bulls when he suffered a hamstring injury. Fox should be ready to lead offense -- and post better numbers -- against a struggling Pelicans team on Sunday.