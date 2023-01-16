Fox had 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 win over the Spurs.

Fox scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, including 11 points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-8 shooting from the field as the Kings extended their winning streak to four games. The point guard has now broken the 20-point mark in six of eight games this month, though his three assists Sunday were the fewest he's recorded in a game since Dec. 23 against the Wizards.