Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 18 points in Tuesday's loss
Fox finished with 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 loss to the Pacers.
Fox outperformed starting point guard George Hill and saw one more minute than the veteran, tying Bogdan Bogdanovic for the team high in playing time in the process. Fox finished with career highs in field goals made and attempted, and it's clear that Kings coach Dave Joerger has made it a priority to feed the rookie reps.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shifting back to bench role•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Bench-leading scoring effort in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores team-high 18 in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Drops 10 dimes Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...