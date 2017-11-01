Fox finished with 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-83 loss to the Pacers.

Fox outperformed starting point guard George Hill and saw one more minute than the veteran, tying Bogdan Bogdanovic for the team high in playing time in the process. Fox finished with career highs in field goals made and attempted, and it's clear that Kings coach Dave Joerger has made it a priority to feed the rookie reps.