Fox registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in a 112-99 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Though he finished under the 20-point mark for the third straight game, Fox showed a much better shooting stroke Wednesday, making over half of his shots for the first time this season. The increased efficiency was partly due to the point guard taking only three attempts from beyond the arc, his lowest mark this season. Fox is shooting only 19.0 percent from three-point range and 38.5 percent overall on the campaign, and his 17.9 points per game are well below the 25.2 mark he posted last season.