Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 20 in Wednesday's OT win
Fox scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime win over the Heat.
The rookie has rounded into a consistent contributor late in the season, and Fox has now scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games while averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists, 2.1 boards, 1.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers and shooting 45.8 percent from the floor over that stretch. Those numbers have modest fantasy appeal, but they do highlight the growth in his skill set, and Fox could be poised for a breakout 2018-19 if the Kings can bring in enough help for him in the offseason.
