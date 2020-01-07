Fox had 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block and six turnovers in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-98 win over the Warriors.

Fox has 15 turnovers over his last five games, but he has dished out 40 assists over that span as well so he is producing 2.67 assists per every turnover during that span. He has also topped the 15-point mark four times during that stretch, meaning he should remain one of the main scoring and playmaking threats for the Kings moving forward, especially considering names such as Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (foot) are dealing with injuries.