Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points as starter
Fox had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-7 FT), four assists, three steals and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss at Memphis.
Fox returned to the starting lineup and delivered his best game since he returned to action, as he posted his highest scoring totals since Nov. 3. The star point guard should resume to his regular workload from now on, and that should boost his fantasy upside considerably.
