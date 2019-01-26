Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points in Friday's win
Fox accumulated 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.
Fox returned from a one-game absence with a foot injury, his first missed contest of the campaign. He delivered a well-rounded line, albeit with more turnovers (seven) than dimes while helping his team squeak out another victory. Fox is likely to be as aggressive as ever in Sunday's matchup with the Clippers given their close proximity in the playoff race.
