Fox finished with 23 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four assists, two boards, two steals and one block in 36 minutes against the Rockets on Saturday.

Fox's scoring output was in line with his season totals, but his ancillary stats dropped off slightly in the contest. His shooting also left room to be desired but he made up for it by getting to the line 10 times. He'll face Golden State on Monday.