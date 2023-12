Fox notched 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over the Suns.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, but he didn't need to since Domantas Sabonis took over and led Sacramento to victory. Fox has been excellent for Sacramento recently, averaging 29.6 points and 6.4 assists per game over his last 10 contests.