Fox totaled 23 points (8-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to Minnesota.

Fox provided owners with solid production once again Monday, despite the Kings falling to the Timberwolves. Fox is on a nice run right now, having scored in double-figures in eight of his past nine games. His passing game continues to be a strong element when looking at his overall value, whilst his defense is constantly improving. The Kings remain on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture and tonight's loss certainly doesn't help their cause.