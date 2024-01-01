Fox finished Sunday's 123-92 victory over the Grizzlies with 24 points (9-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Fox needed 23 shots to score 24 points, and even though the star point guard wasn't at his best in terms of efficiency, he still delivered an impressive stat line. Fox has been one of the best point guards in the Western Conference over the last few weeks. He's averaging 29.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game since the start of December.