Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 24 points
Fox had 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-10 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block during Sacramento's 113-92 win over New York on Sunday.
Fox started the season with some inconsistencies, but has turned things around of late -- he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, while dishing out at least five assists in all but one of his appearances thus far. The promising point guard will attempt to keep it going Wednesday at Toronto.
