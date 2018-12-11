Fox finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Bulls.

Fox matched his career high in steals while matching his season high in made threes, which he set versus the Cavaliers on Dec. 7. The sophomore point guard continues to impress on an almost nightly basis, filling up box scores while leading the offensive attack for the high-octane Kings.