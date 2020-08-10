Fox finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.

Fox struggled from beyond the arc but otherwise he was stellar, albeit on a night that the team was eliminated from playoff contention. It's unclear whether Fox will continue logging such heavy minute totals going forward. However, if his playing time doesn't drop off too much, Tuesday's tilt versus the Pelicans represents a fairly friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.