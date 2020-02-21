Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 26 in win
Fox totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over Memphis.
Fox came out of the break with a bang, turning in his best scoring game over his last five. His assist numbers have dipped a bit over his last two, however, as he has just four in each game after reaching at least five in nine-straight contests prior to that. The 22-year-old's fantasy managers will take it if the scoring keeps up though.
