Fox totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over Memphis.

Fox came out of the break with a bang, turning in his best scoring game over his last five. His assist numbers have dipped a bit over his last two, however, as he has just four in each game after reaching at least five in nine-straight contests prior to that. The 22-year-old's fantasy managers will take it if the scoring keeps up though.