Fox contributed 28 points (10-23 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 overtime loss to San Antonio.

Fox reached the 15-point mark for the seventh straight game, but that's perhaps the lone positive outcome in a game where he struggled badly from the field while also failing to make an impact as a playmaker. Fox is averaging 24.3 points and 5.5 assists per game since the beginning of March, and he continues to operate as one of Sacramento's main offensive weapons.