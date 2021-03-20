Fox finished with 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two boards and two steals in 37 minutes of a 107-93 win against Boston on Friday.

Fox has now scored at least 28 points in his last six games as he continues to build on his strong year. The Kings are 4.5 games out of the 8th seed, so the starting lineup should see lots of time on the floor as Sacramento begins its final push to the playoffs.