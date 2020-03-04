Fox produced 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over the Wizards.

Fox continues to battle an abdomen injury but played through to finish with a team-high 31 points. It was the first time he has eclipsed the 30 point mark in since early February, something that has to please those who have him on their fantasy roster. The lack of assists was a curious oddity but something that is likely an outlier. As long as he can remain healthy, Fox should be a strong contributor the rest of the way.