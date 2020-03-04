Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 31 points in win
Fox produced 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over the Wizards.
Fox continues to battle an abdomen injury but played through to finish with a team-high 31 points. It was the first time he has eclipsed the 30 point mark in since early February, something that has to please those who have him on their fantasy roster. The lack of assists was a curious oddity but something that is likely an outlier. As long as he can remain healthy, Fox should be a strong contributor the rest of the way.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...