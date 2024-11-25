Fox provided 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), one rebound, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Nets.

Fox was efficient as a scorer and eclipsed the 31-point mark for the third time over his last five outings. Furthermore, the star floor general has scored at least 28 points in six straight contests. He's been one of the most productive guards in The Association regardless of the format over the last two weeks, and fantasy managers are certainly reaping the benefits of his production. Fox is averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game through 17 appearances this season.