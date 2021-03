Fox had 32 points (11-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.

The Kings were unable to pull out the victory, but it was another all-around productive night for Fox, who's scored at least 30 points in three straight games. Since Feb. 23, Fox is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.