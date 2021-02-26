Fox contributed 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Fox was able to score at least 27 points on 50 percent shooting for the second straight game despite six turnovers. The guard has been turning the ball over a little bit more than usual, as he has at least four turnovers in five consecutive games. Even with the turnovers, Fox has had a great month of February averaging 25.0 points, 9.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.