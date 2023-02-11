Fox registered 33 points (10-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Fox paced the Kings' scoring attack by shooting efficiently from the field while also turning in solid numbers on the boards and as a passer. He also picked up a block and has now swatted away a shot in four of his last five contests. The Kentucky product is averaging 27.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals through four February appearances.