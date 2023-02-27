Fox amassed 33 points (11-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-12 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 victory over the Thunder.

Fox scored 19 of his game-high 33 points in the second half to help the Kings maintain their lead and ultimately get the win Sunday night. He's having arguably his best stretch of games right now, knocking down shots at an impressively efficient rate (59.8 percent over his past six contests), and certainly helping fantasy managers who may be trying to solidify a playoff spot. One could argue that this kind of shooting percentage might be unsustainable for a guard, but the first-time All-Star is sitting at a solid 51.5 percent for the season and is averaging 25.4 points per game, both career-best marks.