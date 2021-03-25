Fox collected 37 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.
Fox dominated in this one, scoring over 30 points for the second consecutive game while also picking up solid defensive stats. In addition to the terrific scoring totals of late the guard's defense has also picked up, as he has recorded multiple steals in six of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Fox is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fourth 30-point outing this month•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Regresses in blowout loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 29 in win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Strong line despite shooting slump•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 32 in 40 minutes•