Fox collected 37 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in a 110-108 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Fox dominated in this one, scoring over 30 points for the second consecutive game while also picking up solid defensive stats. In addition to the terrific scoring totals of late the guard's defense has also picked up, as he has recorded multiple steals in six of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Fox is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.