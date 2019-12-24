Play

Fox had 31 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.

Fox delivered his best scoring output of the season while playing against Russell Westbrook, showing he can compete one-on-one with some of the elite guards in the league. He seems to be completely recovered from his injury and should remain one of Sacramento's main fantasy assets moving forward.

