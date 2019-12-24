Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores season-high 31 points
Fox had 31 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss against the Rockets.
Fox delivered his best scoring output of the season while playing against Russell Westbrook, showing he can compete one-on-one with some of the elite guards in the league. He seems to be completely recovered from his injury and should remain one of Sacramento's main fantasy assets moving forward.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points as starter•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rejoins starting five•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Coming off bench again Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Minutes limit likely next two games•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Strong effort in return•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: To come off bench Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...