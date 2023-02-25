Fox accumulated 42 points (17-27 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and five steals over 45 minutes during Friday's 176-175 double-overtime victory over the Clippers.

Fox's 42 points is a season high and it's the sixth game of his career with at least 40 points. Fox and Malik Monk were all over the place Friday and combined for 87 of Sacramento's 176 points. Fox has been a top-20 player in 9-category leagues over the past 10 games and will look to keep the momentum going against the Thunder on Sunday.