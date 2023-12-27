Fox posted 43 points (16-26 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

One would expect a decisive win after a total like this from Fox, but the Kings fell to 17-12 despite a career game from the elite point guard. Fox produced his third-highest shot volume of the year and connected on 61.5 percent of his shots.